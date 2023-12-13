The Northwestern Wildcats (3-6) travel to face the DePaul Blue Demons (5-5) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network
DePaul vs. Northwestern Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats score an average of 67.1 points per game, only 4.4 fewer points than the 71.5 the Blue Demons give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 71.5 points, Northwestern is 3-0.
  • DePaul's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.1 points.
  • The 77.0 points per game the Blue Demons record are the same as the Wildcats allow.
  • When DePaul scores more than 81.3 points, it is 3-0.
  • When Northwestern allows fewer than 77.0 points, it is 2-2.
  • The Blue Demons shoot 43.0% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Wildcats allow defensively.
  • The Wildcats shoot 40.3% from the field, 2.3% lower than the Blue Demons concede.

DePaul Leaders

  • Anaya Peoples: 20.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 49.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
  • Jorie Allen: 12.4 PTS, 57.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
  • Kate Clarke: 13.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.0 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (25-for-63)
  • Katlyn Gilbert: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)
  • Michelle Sidor: 9.5 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 44.9 3PT% (22-for-49)

DePaul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 Michigan State L 102-64 Wintrust Arena
12/5/2023 Green Bay W 68-64 Wintrust Arena
12/8/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 75-70 Watsco Center
12/13/2023 Northwestern - Wintrust Arena
12/17/2023 Alabama State - Wintrust Arena
12/20/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center

