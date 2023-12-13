Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in DeKalb County, Illinois today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
DeKalb County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rochelle Township High School at Genoa-Kingston High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Genoa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mendota High School at Sycamore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Sycamore, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
