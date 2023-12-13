Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Cook County, Illinois today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Taft High School at Westinghouse College Prep
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holy Trinity High School at Ida Crown Jewish Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Skokie, IL
- Conference: Chicago Prep
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Andrew High School at Tinley Park High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Tinley Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cristo Rey Jesuit High School at Christian Heritage Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Northfield, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Shore Country Day School at Chicago International Charter School-Northtown Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Walther Christian Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Melrose Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.