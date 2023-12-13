Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Cook County, Illinois today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Taft High School at Westinghouse College Prep

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 13
  • Location: Chicago, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Trinity High School at Ida Crown Jewish Academy

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 13
  • Location: Skokie, IL
  • Conference: Chicago Prep
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Andrew High School at Tinley Park High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 13
  • Location: Tinley Park, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School at Christian Heritage Academy

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 13
  • Location: Northfield, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Shore Country Day School at Chicago International Charter School-Northtown Academy

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 13
  • Location: Chicago, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Walther Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 13
  • Location: Melrose Park, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

