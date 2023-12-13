The Chicago State Cougars (3-9) will hope to break a three-game road losing streak when taking on the No. 24 Northwestern Wildcats (7-1) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Chicago State vs. Northwestern Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Chicago State Stats Insights

  • The Cougars have shot at a 40.2% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points less than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
  • Chicago State is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Cougars rank 230th.
  • The Cougars put up an average of 65.0 points per game, just 0.9 fewer points than the 65.9 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 65.9 points, Chicago State is 3-3.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

  • Chicago State scores 65.3 points per game at home, and 56.8 away.
  • At home the Cougars are giving up 71.7 points per game, 4.2 more than they are on the road (67.5).
  • At home, Chicago State knocks down 6.5 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more than it averages away (4.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (25.5%) than on the road (30.5%).

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 Delaware State L 76-69 Jones Convocation Center
12/3/2023 Stetson W 77-54 Jones Convocation Center
12/10/2023 St. Thomas L 66-50 Jones Convocation Center
12/13/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/16/2023 @ Valparaiso - Athletics-Recreation Center
12/18/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley - Jones Convocation Center

