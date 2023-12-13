The Chicago State Cougars (3-9) will hope to break a three-game road losing streak when taking on the No. 24 Northwestern Wildcats (7-1) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Chicago State vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Chicago State Stats Insights

The Cougars have shot at a 40.2% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points less than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Chicago State is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Cougars rank 230th.

The Cougars put up an average of 65.0 points per game, just 0.9 fewer points than the 65.9 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.9 points, Chicago State is 3-3.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

Chicago State scores 65.3 points per game at home, and 56.8 away.

At home the Cougars are giving up 71.7 points per game, 4.2 more than they are on the road (67.5).

At home, Chicago State knocks down 6.5 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more than it averages away (4.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (25.5%) than on the road (30.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule