How to Watch Chicago State vs. Northwestern on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago State Cougars (3-9) will hope to break a three-game road losing streak when taking on the No. 24 Northwestern Wildcats (7-1) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Chicago State vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Chicago State Stats Insights
- The Cougars have shot at a 40.2% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points less than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
- Chicago State is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Cougars rank 230th.
- The Cougars put up an average of 65.0 points per game, just 0.9 fewer points than the 65.9 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 65.9 points, Chicago State is 3-3.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Chicago State Home & Away Comparison
- Chicago State scores 65.3 points per game at home, and 56.8 away.
- At home the Cougars are giving up 71.7 points per game, 4.2 more than they are on the road (67.5).
- At home, Chicago State knocks down 6.5 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more than it averages away (4.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (25.5%) than on the road (30.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Chicago State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Delaware State
|L 76-69
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|Stetson
|W 77-54
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/10/2023
|St. Thomas
|L 66-50
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|12/18/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.