If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Boone County, Illinois, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Boone County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jefferson High School at Belvidere North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 13

7:00 PM CT on December 13 Location: Belvidere, IL

Belvidere, IL Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)

Northern Illinois (NIC-10) How to Stream: Watch Here

Belvidere High School at Rockford Auburn High School