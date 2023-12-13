Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boone County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Boone County, Illinois, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Boone County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jefferson High School at Belvidere North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Belvidere, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belvidere High School at Rockford Auburn High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
