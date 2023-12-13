Coming off a victory last time out, the Colorado Avalanche will host the Buffalo Sabres (who also won their most recent game) on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET.

You can tune in to TNT, Max, and ALT to see the Sabres look to defeat the Avalanche.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

TNT, Max, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs Sabres Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/29/2023 Sabres Avalanche 4-0 BUF

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche rank 16th in goals against, conceding 86 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.

The Avalanche's 99 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Avalanche have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 28 12 27 39 29 15 48.6% Cale Makar 26 8 28 36 19 22 - Mikko Rantanen 28 13 21 34 13 16 50.6% Valeri Nichushkin 26 10 13 23 12 8 33.3% Devon Toews 28 4 11 15 19 19 -

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres concede 3.3 goals per game (95 in total), 25th in the NHL.

The Sabres' 84 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 20th in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Sabres are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Sabres have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) during that span.

Sabres Key Players