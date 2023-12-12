Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Winnebago County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
In Winnebago County, Illinois, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Winnebago County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Schaumburg Christian School at South Beloit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: South Beloit, IL
- Conference: Northeastern Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newman Central Catholic High School at Pecatonica High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Pecatonica, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alden-Hebron High School at Christian Life High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Conference: Northeastern Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
