In Will County, Illinois, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Will County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lockport Township High School at Homewood-Flossmoor High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 12

5:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Flossmoor, IL

Flossmoor, IL Conference: Southwest Suburban

Southwest Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Joliet West High School at Plainfield Central High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12

6:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Plainfield, IL

Plainfield, IL Conference: Southwest Prairie

Southwest Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Plainfield North High School at Yorkville High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12

6:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Yorkville, IL

Yorkville, IL Conference: Southwest Prairie

Southwest Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Romeoville High School at Plainfield East High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12

6:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Plainfield, IL

Plainfield, IL Conference: Southwest Prairie

Southwest Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Crete-Monee High School at Riverside-Brookfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Riverside, IL

Riverside, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence Catholic High School at St. Rita High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Conference: Chicago Catholic

Chicago Catholic How to Stream: Watch Here

Beecher High School at St Anne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: St. Anne, IL

St. Anne, IL Conference: River Valley

River Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Nazareth Academy at Joliet Catholic Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Joliet, IL

Joliet, IL Conference: East Suburban Catholic

East Suburban Catholic How to Stream: Watch Here

Streator Township High School at Peotone High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Peotone, IL

Peotone, IL Conference: Illinois Central 8

Illinois Central 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Reed-Custer High School at Herscher High School