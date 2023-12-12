Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Vermilion County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Vermilion County, Illinois and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Vermilion County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westville High School at Hoopeston Area High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Hoopeston, IL
- Conference: Vermilion Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bismarck-Henning - Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School at Oakwood High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Fithian, IL
- Conference: Vermilion Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salt Fork High School at Armstrong High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Armstrong, IL
- Conference: Vermilion Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Joseph-Ogden High School at Danville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Danville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
