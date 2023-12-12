If you reside in Vermilion County, Illinois and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Vermilion County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Westville High School at Hoopeston Area High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12

6:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Hoopeston, IL

Hoopeston, IL Conference: Vermilion Valley

Vermilion Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Bismarck-Henning - Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School at Oakwood High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12

6:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Fithian, IL

Fithian, IL Conference: Vermilion Valley

Vermilion Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Salt Fork High School at Armstrong High School

Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on December 12

7:20 PM CT on December 12 Location: Armstrong, IL

Armstrong, IL Conference: Vermilion Valley

Vermilion Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Joseph-Ogden High School at Danville High School