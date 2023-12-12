The UIC Flames (6-3) face the Green Bay Phoenix (4-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UIC vs. Green Bay matchup.

UIC vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UIC vs. Green Bay Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UIC Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM UIC (-12.5) 131.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UIC (-12.5) 131.5 -1100 +680 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UIC vs. Green Bay Betting Trends

UIC has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

This season, games featuring the Flames have gone over the point total twice.

Green Bay has compiled a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

A total of three Phoenix games this season have hit the over.

UIC Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), UIC is 28th in college basketball. It is far below that, 89th, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of UIC winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

