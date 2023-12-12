How to Watch UIC vs. Green Bay on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The UIC Flames (6-3) square off against the Green Bay Phoenix (4-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 on ESPN+.
UIC vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UIC Stats Insights
- This season, the Flames have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Phoenix's opponents have knocked down.
- UIC is 5-1 when it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Flames are the 144th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix sit at 279th.
- The 72.2 points per game the Flames put up are 6.0 more points than the Phoenix give up (66.2).
- UIC is 5-0 when scoring more than 66.2 points.
UIC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UIC posted 68.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.4 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (64.1).
- When playing at home, the Flames allowed 7.2 fewer points per game (68.3) than in away games (75.5).
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, UIC performed better in home games last season, averaging 7.9 per game, compared to 7.7 in away games. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33.0% clip away from home.
UIC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|L 58-57
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/30/2023
|Illinois State
|L 69-64
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/8/2023
|@ Jacksonville State
|W 55-49
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/16/2023
|Western Michigan
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/21/2023
|Incarnate Word
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
