Tyler Johnson will be in action when the Chicago Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers face off at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Prop bets for Johnson in that upcoming Blackhawks-Oilers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Tyler Johnson vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Johnson Season Stats Insights

Johnson's plus-minus this season, in 15:22 per game on the ice, is -14.

In five of 27 games this season, Johnson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Johnson has a point in nine of 27 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Johnson has an assist in four of 27 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Johnson has an implied probability of 40.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 25.6% chance of Johnson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Johnson Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 84 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

