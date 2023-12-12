Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tazewell County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Tazewell County, Illinois today? We've got the information.
Tazewell County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School at LeRoy High School
- Game Time: 5:25 PM CT on December 12
- Location: LeRoy, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morton High School - Morton at Pekin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Pekin, IL
- Conference: Mid-Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tremont High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Lexington, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
