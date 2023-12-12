Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stephenson County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Stephenson County, Illinois? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Stephenson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dakota High School at Scales Mound High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Scales Mound, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lena-Winslow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Lena, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pearl City High School at West Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Savanna, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
