Southern Illinois vs. Austin Peay December 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Austin Peay Governors (3-4) play the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Banterra Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Southern Illinois vs. Austin Peay Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Southern Illinois Players to Watch
- Xavier Johnson: 21.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Clarence Rupert: 8.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
- Troy D'Amico: 7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jovan Stulic: 9.2 PTS, 4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trent Brown: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Austin Peay Players to Watch
Southern Illinois vs. Austin Peay Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Southern Illinois Rank
|Southern Illinois AVG
|Austin Peay AVG
|Austin Peay Rank
|321st
|65.7
|Points Scored
|66.7
|308th
|12th
|61.4
|Points Allowed
|72.3
|245th
|322nd
|28.8
|Rebounds
|28.5
|328th
|345th
|5.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|7.2
|200th
|109th
|13.9
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
