The Austin Peay Governors (5-6) battle the Southern Illinois Salukis (6-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Banterra Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern Illinois vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Illinois Stats Insights

The Salukis are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Governors allow to opponents.

Southern Illinois has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Salukis are the 317th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Governors sit at 241st.

The Salukis put up 78.3 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 63.6 the Governors give up.

When Southern Illinois totals more than 63.6 points, it is 6-1.

Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Illinois averaged 70.2 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 64.1 points per contest.

In home games, the Salukis gave up 8.1 fewer points per game (57.9) than when playing on the road (66).

Southern Illinois made 8.4 treys per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 1.8% points better than it averaged in away games (7.6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule