The Austin Peay Governors (5-6) battle the Southern Illinois Salukis (6-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Banterra Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern Illinois vs. Austin Peay Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Salukis are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Governors allow to opponents.
  • Southern Illinois has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Salukis are the 317th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Governors sit at 241st.
  • The Salukis put up 78.3 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 63.6 the Governors give up.
  • When Southern Illinois totals more than 63.6 points, it is 6-1.

Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Southern Illinois averaged 70.2 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 64.1 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Salukis gave up 8.1 fewer points per game (57.9) than when playing on the road (66).
  • Southern Illinois made 8.4 treys per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 1.8% points better than it averaged in away games (7.6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ Indiana State L 77-48 Hulman Center
12/2/2023 Saint Louis W 101-62 Banterra Center
12/5/2023 Oklahoma State W 70-68 Banterra Center
12/12/2023 Austin Peay - Banterra Center
12/16/2023 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena
12/19/2023 North Dakota State - Banterra Center

