Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Sangamon County, Illinois? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sangamon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Springfield High School at Bloomington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Bloomington, IL

Bloomington, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sacred Heart-Griffin High School at Urbana High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Urbana, IL

Urbana, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pawnee High School at New Berlin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: New Berlin, IL

New Berlin, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Clinton High School at Riverton High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12

7:15 PM CT on December 12 Location: Riverton, IL

Riverton, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Teresa Catholic High School at Pleasant Plains High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Pleasant Plains, IL

Pleasant Plains, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Williamsville High School at Mt. Pulaski High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Mt. Pulaski, IL

Mt. Pulaski, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tri-City High School at Calvary Academy