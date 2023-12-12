Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Saint Clair County, Illinois today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Saint Clair County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Athens High School at Trico High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Campbell Hill, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mascoutah High School at O'Fallon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: O Fallon, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freeburg High School at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Waterloo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Althoff Catholic High School at Metro-East Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Edwardsville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
