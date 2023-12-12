Will Reese Johnson Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 12?
Can we count on Reese Johnson lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the Edmonton Oilers at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Reese Johnson score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Oilers.
- Johnson has no points on the power play.
- Johnson's shooting percentage is 8.7%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 84 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|8:43
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:11
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:38
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:46
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:54
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|11:45
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:22
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:41
|Away
|L 4-2
Blackhawks vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
