Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Piatt County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Piatt County, Illinois today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Piatt County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Arcola High School at Bement High School
- Game Time: 5:50 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Bement, IL
- Conference: Lincoln Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School at Monticello High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Monticello, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.