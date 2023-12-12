Philipp Kurashev and the Chicago Blackhawks will play the Edmonton Oilers at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Considering a bet on Kurashev in the Blackhawks-Oilers game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Philipp Kurashev vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kurashev Season Stats Insights

Kurashev's plus-minus this season, in 18:43 per game on the ice, is -7.

Kurashev has a goal in six of 21 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 11 of 21 games this year, Kurashev has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Kurashev has had an assist in a game eight times this season over 21 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Kurashev's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kurashev has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kurashev Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are giving up 84 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 21 Games 3 16 Points 1 6 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.