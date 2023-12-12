Will Philipp Kurashev Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 12?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest against the Edmonton Oilers is slated for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Oilers?
Kurashev stats and insights
- In six of 21 games this season, Kurashev has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Oilers.
- On the power play, Kurashev has accumulated two goals and one assist.
- He has a 16.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have given up 84 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Kurashev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|20:28
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|17:45
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:11
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|18:17
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:45
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:46
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:38
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|17:46
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Blackhawks vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- TV Channel: ESPN
