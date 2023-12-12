Peoria County, Illinois has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available below.

Peoria County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Princeville High School at Midland High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12

6:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Varna, IL

Varna, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenwood High School at Peoria High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12

6:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Peoria, IL

Peoria, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Illinois Valley Central High School at Kewanee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Kewanee, IL

Kewanee, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brimfield High School at Wethersfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Kewanee, IL

Kewanee, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Illini Bluffs High School at Greenview High School