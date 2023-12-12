The Chicago Bulls (9-15) host the Denver Nuggets (15-9) after winning three home games in a row. The Nuggets are favored by 7.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Bulls vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and ALT

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 113 - Bulls 109

Bulls vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 7.5)

Bulls (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-4.4)

Nuggets (-4.4) Pick OU: Over (216.5)



Over (216.5) Computer Predicted Total: 222.5

The Nuggets (9-15-0 ATS) have covered the spread 37.5% of the time, 4.2% less often than the Bulls (10-14-0) this season.

When the spread is set as 7.5 or more this season, Denver (2-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (33.3%) than Chicago (3-3) does as the underdog (50%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Chicago and its opponents do it more often (58.3% of the time) than Denver and its opponents (45.8%).

The Nuggets have a .650 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (13-7) this season, higher than the .308 winning percentage for the Bulls as a moneyline underdog (4-9).

Bulls Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Bulls are fourth-worst in the league on offense (109.3 points scored per game) and 15th defensively (113.3 points allowed).

On the glass, Chicago is 22nd in the NBA in rebounds (42.9 per game). It is fifth-worst in rebounds conceded (45.8 per game).

This season the Bulls are second-worst in the NBA in assists at 23.2 per game.

Chicago is the second-best team in the league in turnovers per game (11.6) and sixth in turnovers forced (14.5).

The Bulls make 12 3-pointers per game and shoot 36.5% from beyond the arc, ranking 18th and 16th, respectively, in the league.

