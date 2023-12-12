At United Center on Tuesday, December 12, Nikola Vucevic's Chicago Bulls (9-15) and the Denver Nuggets (15-9) hit the court, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Nuggets Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ALT

United Center

Nikola Vucevic vs. Nikola Jokic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Nikola Vucevic Nikola Jokic Total Fantasy Pts 829.4 1361.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 34.6 59.2 Fantasy Rank 1 43

Nikola Vucevic vs. Nikola Jokic Insights

Nikola Vucevic & the Bulls

Vucevic's averages for the season are 16.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists, making 44.8% of his shots from the floor.

The Bulls have a -98 scoring differential, falling short by 4.0 points per game. They're putting up 109.3 points per game, 27th in the league, and are giving up 113.3 per contest to rank 15th in the NBA.

Chicago loses the rebound battle by 2.9 boards on average. It collects 42.9 rebounds per game, 22nd in the league, while its opponents grab 45.8.

The Bulls knock down 12.0 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), 2.6 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc (16th in NBA) and opponents are shooting 37.3%.

Chicago has committed 2.9 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.6 (second in NBA) while forcing 14.5 (sixth in league).

Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets

Nikola Jokic puts up 28.2 points, 12.8 boards and 9.6 assists per game, making 53.9% of shots from the floor and 31.2% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Nuggets' +76 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 114.3 points per game (13th in the NBA) while giving up 111.1 per outing (eighth in the league).

Denver prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. It is collecting 44.3 rebounds per game (13th in the league) compared to its opponents' 42.7 per contest.

The Nuggets knock down 11.5 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.3. They shoot 36.6% from deep while their opponents hit 36.4% from long range.

Denver forces 12.0 turnovers per game (24th in the league) while committing 12.0 (third in NBA action).

Nikola Vucevic vs. Nikola Jokic Advanced Stats

Stat Nikola Vucevic Nikola Jokic Plus/Minus Per Game -3.7 7.3 Usage Percentage 22.4% 33.0% True Shooting Pct 50.1% 60.7% Total Rebound Pct 16.4% 20.7% Assist Pct 14.9% 46.6%

