Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Morgan County, Illinois today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Morgan County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklin High School Co-Op - South County at Greenfield High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Greenfield, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwestern High School at Routt Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Jacksonville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jacksonville High School at Civic Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Bethalto, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
