Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Menard County, Illinois. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Menard County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

PORTA High School at North Mac High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12

6:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Virden, IL

Virden, IL Conference: Sangamo

Sangamo How to Stream: Watch Here

Illini Bluffs High School at Greenview High School