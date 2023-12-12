Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McHenry County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in McHenry County, Illinois today, we've got you covered.
McHenry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Edward High School at Marian Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Woodstock, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alden-Hebron High School at Christian Life High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Conference: Northeastern Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
