The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in McHenry County, Illinois today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

McHenry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

St. Edward High School at Marian Central Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Woodstock, IL

Woodstock, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Alden-Hebron High School at Christian Life High School