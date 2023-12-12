Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Madison County, Illinois today? We've got what you need.

Madison County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Roosevelt High School at Edwardsville High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12

6:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Edwardsville, IL

Edwardsville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hazelwood West High School at Madison High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12

6:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Madison, IL

Madison, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Roxana High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Roxana, IL

Roxana, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Collinsville High School at Granite City High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Granite City, IL

Granite City, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Bud High School at East Alton-Wood River High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Wood River, IL

Wood River, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Jacksonville High School at Civic Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Bethalto, IL

Bethalto, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Althoff Catholic High School at Metro-East Lutheran High School