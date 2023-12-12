Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macon County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Macon County, Illinois today? We have what you need here.
Macon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Teresa Catholic High School at Pleasant Plains High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Pleasant Plains, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Argenta-Oreana High School at Meridian High School - Macon
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Macon, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt. Zion High School at Normal West High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Normal, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
