Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in LaSalle County, Illinois? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

LaSalle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Earlville High School at Illinois Math and Science Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12

6:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL Conference: Little Ten

Little Ten How to Stream: Watch Here

Marquette High School - Ottawa at Indian Creek High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 12

6:45 PM CT on December 12 Location: Shabbona, IL

Shabbona, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hall High School at Mendota High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Mendota, IL

Mendota, IL Conference: Three Rivers

Three Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Plano High School at Ottawa Township High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Ottawa, IL

Ottawa, IL Conference: Interstate Eight

Interstate Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Streator Township High School at Peotone High School