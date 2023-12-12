Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
If you reside in Lake County, Illinois and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mundelein High School at Warren Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Gurnee, IL
- Conference: North Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carmel Catholic High School at Evanston Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Evanston, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
York High School at Libertyville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Libertyville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vernon Hills High School at Deerfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Deerfield, IL
- Conference: Central Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westlake Christian Academy at Harvest Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Elgin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
