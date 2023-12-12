If you reside in Lake County, Illinois and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mundelein High School at Warren Township High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

Gurnee, IL Conference: North Suburban

North Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Carmel Catholic High School at Evanston Township High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

Evanston, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

York High School at Libertyville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

Libertyville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Vernon Hills High School at Deerfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

Deerfield, IL Conference: Central Suburban League

Central Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

Westlake Christian Academy at Harvest Christian Academy