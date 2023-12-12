Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jo Daviess County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Jo Daviess County, Illinois, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Jo Daviess County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Galena High School at River Ridge High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Hanover, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dakota High School at Scales Mound High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Scales Mound, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stockton High School at Polo High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Polo, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Juda High School at Warren High School - Warren
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Warren, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
