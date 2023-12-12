In Jo Daviess County, Illinois, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available here.

Jo Daviess County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Galena High School at River Ridge High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12

Location: Hanover, IL

Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini

How to Stream: Watch Here

Dakota High School at Scales Mound High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12

Location: Scales Mound, IL

Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini

How to Stream: Watch Here

Stockton High School at Polo High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12

Location: Polo, IL

Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini

How to Stream: Watch Here

Juda High School at Warren High School - Warren