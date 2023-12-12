Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iroquois County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Iroquois County, Illinois is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Iroquois County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School at Milford High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Milford, IL
- Conference: Vermilion Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Watseka High School at Iroquois West High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Gilman, IL
- Conference: Sangamon Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
