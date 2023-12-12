Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Henry County, Illinois? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Henry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Illinois Valley Central High School at Kewanee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Kewanee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brimfield High School at Wethersfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Kewanee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
