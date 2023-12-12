Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Effingham County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Effingham County, Illinois today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Effingham County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Altamont High School at Carlyle High School
- Game Time: 5:50 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Carlyle, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Teutopolis High School at Effingham High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Effingham, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
