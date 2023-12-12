Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Douglas County, Illinois has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Douglas County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Arcola High School at Bement High School
- Game Time: 5:50 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Bement, IL
- Conference: Lincoln Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School at Monticello High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Monticello, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
