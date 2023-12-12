Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DeKalb County, Illinois has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DeKalb County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marquette High School - Ottawa at Indian Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Shabbona, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Putnam County High School at Somonauk High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Somonauk, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.