Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Cook County, Illinois today, we've got you covered here.
Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Phillips High School at Kenwood Academy High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Chicago Public - Red South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lockport Township High School at Homewood-Flossmoor High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Flossmoor, IL
- Conference: Southwest Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pritzker College Prep High School at ITW David Speer Academy
- Game Time: 5:28 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Hill High School at Martinsville High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Martinsville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenwood High School at Peoria High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Peoria, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marmion Academy at De La Salle Institute
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carmel Catholic High School at Evanston Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Evanston, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crete-Monee High School at Riverside-Brookfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Riverside, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Catholic High School at St. Rita High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Chicago Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benet Academy at St. Patrick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: East Suburban Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Schaumburg Christian School at South Beloit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: South Beloit, IL
- Conference: Northeastern Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chicago Hope Academy at Christ The King Jesuit College Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
