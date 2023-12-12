If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Cook County, Illinois today, we've got you covered here.

Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Phillips High School at Kenwood Academy High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 12

Chicago, IL Conference: Chicago Public - Red South

Lockport Township High School at Homewood-Flossmoor High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 12

Flossmoor, IL Conference: Southwest Suburban

Pritzker College Prep High School at ITW David Speer Academy

Game Time: 5:28 PM CT on December 12

Red Hill High School at Martinsville High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 12

Glenwood High School at Peoria High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12

Marmion Academy at De La Salle Institute

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12

Carmel Catholic High School at Evanston Township High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

Crete-Monee High School at Riverside-Brookfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

Providence Catholic High School at St. Rita High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

Chicago, IL Conference: Chicago Catholic

Benet Academy at St. Patrick High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

Chicago, IL Conference: East Suburban Catholic

Schaumburg Christian School at South Beloit High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

South Beloit, IL Conference: Northeastern Athletic

Chicago Hope Academy at Christ The King Jesuit College Preparatory