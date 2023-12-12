Can we count on Connor Bedard lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks play the Edmonton Oilers at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bedard stats and insights

Bedard has scored in nine of 27 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.

Bedard averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.1%.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 84 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Bedard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Capitals 2 0 2 21:34 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:54 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 16:01 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:00 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 1 0 1 19:00 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:08 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:54 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:57 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:52 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:47 Home W 4-3 OT

Blackhawks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

