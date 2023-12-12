Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Clark County, Illinois. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clark County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Red Hill High School at Martinsville High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Martinsville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Neoga High School at Casey-Westfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Casey, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.