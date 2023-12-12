Bulls vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today - December 12
As they prepare for a game against the Denver Nuggets (15-9), the Chicago Bulls (9-15) currently are monitoring three players on the injury report. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12 at United Center.
The Bulls' most recent contest was a 133-129 overtime loss to the Bucks on Monday. DeMar DeRozan's team-leading 41 points paced the Bulls in the losing effort.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Alex Caruso
|PG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|9.5
|3.4
|2.3
|Lonzo Ball
|PG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Zach LaVine
|SG
|Out
|Foot
|21
|4.8
|3.4
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee)
Bulls vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and ALT
Bulls vs. Nuggets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nuggets
|-7.5
|216.5
