Bulls vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Bulls (9-15) host the Denver Nuggets (15-9) after winning three straight home games. The Nuggets are favored by 7.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The point total is set at 216.5 in the matchup.
Bulls vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-7.5
|216.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago has played 18 games this season that have gone over 216.5 combined points scored.
- Chicago's games this year have had a 222.6-point total on average, 6.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this year, Chicago has put together a 10-14-0 record against the spread.
- The Bulls have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win four times (30.8%) in those contests.
- This season, Chicago has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +270 on the moneyline.
- Chicago has an implied victory probability of 27% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Bulls vs Nuggets Additional Info
Bulls vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 216.5
|% of Games Over 216.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|16
|66.7%
|114.3
|223.6
|111.1
|224.4
|224.2
|Bulls
|18
|75%
|109.3
|223.6
|113.3
|224.4
|220.5
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its past 10 games.
- Eight of the Bulls' past 10 games have hit the over.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.462, 6-7-0 record) than away (.364, 4-7-0).
- The Bulls put up an average of 109.3 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 111.1 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
- Chicago is 7-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall when it scores more than 111.1 points.
Bulls vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|10-14
|3-3
|14-10
|Nuggets
|9-15
|2-4
|11-13
Bulls vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Bulls
|Nuggets
|109.3
|114.3
|27
|13
|7-1
|8-3
|6-2
|9-2
|113.3
|111.1
|15
|8
|7-5
|4-7
|8-4
|9-2
