Blackhawks vs. Oilers December 12 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Keep an eye on Connor McDavid and Connor Bedard in particular on Tuesday, when the Edmonton Oilers face the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Place, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.
Blackhawks vs. Oilers Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN
Blackhawks Players to Watch
- Bedard is a top offensive contributor for his team with 23 points (0.9 per game), as he has totaled 11 goals and 12 assists in 27 games (playing 19:19 per game).
- With 16 total points (0.8 per game), including six goals and 10 assists through 21 games, Philipp Kurashev is pivotal for Chicago's attack.
- This season, Chicago's Jason Dickinson has 14 points, courtesy of nine goals (second on team) and five assists (seventh).
- In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has a record of 2-9-1 in 13 games this season, conceding 44 goals (3.7 goals against average) with 329 saves and an .882 save percentage, 61st in the league.
Oilers Players to Watch
- McDavid is one of Edmonton's top contributors (36 points), via put up 10 goals and 26 assists.
- Leon Draisaitl is another important player for Edmonton, with 32 points (1.3 per game) -- scoring 11 goals and adding 21 assists.
- Evan Bouchard has 28 points for Edmonton, via eight goals and 20 assists.
- Calvin Pickard's record is 1-1-0. He has conceded six goals (2.2 goals against average) and recorded 66 saves with a .917% save percentage (13th in league).
Blackhawks vs. Oilers Stat Comparison
|Oilers Rank
|Oilers AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|6th
|3.48
|Goals Scored
|2.41
|31st
|24th
|3.36
|Goals Allowed
|3.44
|28th
|3rd
|33.6
|Shots
|27.6
|30th
|5th
|28.4
|Shots Allowed
|32.7
|28th
|4th
|27.59%
|Power Play %
|10.23%
|29th
|17th
|80%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.01%
|22nd
