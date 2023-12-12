The Edmonton Oilers (12-12-1), winners of seven games in a row at home, will host the Chicago Blackhawks (9-17-1) -- who've lost six straight away from home -- on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Blackhawks vs Oilers Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 93 goals conceded (3.4 per game) is 24th in the league.

The Blackhawks have 65 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) over that time.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 27 11 12 23 25 24 40.6% Philipp Kurashev 21 6 10 16 11 11 57.8% Jason Dickinson 27 9 5 14 10 19 48.2% Nick Foligno 27 4 8 12 9 21 46.2% Seth Jones 27 0 11 11 30 12 -

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers rank 15th in goals against, conceding 84 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.

The Oilers' 87 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Oilers are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Oilers have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.4 goals-per-game average (44 total) over that time.

Oilers Key Players