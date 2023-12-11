Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Woodford County, Illinois. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Woodford County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lowpoint-Washburn High School at DeLand-Weldon High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 11

5:30 PM CT on December 11 Location: DeLand, IL

DeLand, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dwight Township High School at Fieldcrest High School