Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Union County, Illinois today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Union County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cobden High School at Egyptian High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Tamms, IL
- Conference: South Egyptian
- How to Stream: Watch Here
