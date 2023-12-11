Patrick Williams and the rest of the Chicago Bulls will be facing the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Williams, in his most recent time out, had 20 points and six rebounds in a 121-112 win over the Spurs.

In this piece we'll examine Williams' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Patrick Williams Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 8.6 12.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 5.1 Assists -- 1.3 1.3 PRA -- 14.1 18.5 PR -- 12.8 17.2 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.4



Patrick Williams Insights vs. the Bucks

Williams is responsible for attempting 8.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.3 per game.

Williams is averaging 3.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.4% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Williams' Bulls average 99.1 possessions per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams, while the Bucks are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 104.3 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Bucks are ranked 24th in the league, giving up 118.7 points per game.

The Bucks allow 44.3 rebounds per contest, ranking 19th in the NBA.

Giving up 26.6 assists per game, the Bucks are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bucks are ranked 15th in the NBA, conceding 12.6 makes per contest.

Patrick Williams vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2023 36 12 2 1 0 1 2 11/13/2023 27 13 3 2 3 3 2

