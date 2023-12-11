Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLean County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in McLean County, Illinois is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Payson-Seymour High School at Pleasant Hill High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Pleasant Hill, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
