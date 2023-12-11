Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macoupin County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Macoupin County, Illinois today, and info on how to stream these games is available below.
Macoupin County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Edinburg High School at Bunker Hill High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Bunker Hill, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carrollton High School at Carlinville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Carlinville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
